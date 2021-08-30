NBA Twitter Outraged After Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Left Off Rankings

NESN Logo Sign In

There are a lot of Jaylen Brown stans on social media.

The popular website Hoops Hype had its shooting guard rankings go viral Monday, but not for anything they wrote about the Boston Celtics star. In fact, quite the contrary.

Brown was left off Hoops Hype’s rankings for the Top 22 shooting guards in the NBA entering the 2021-22 season. Those rankings then were shared by the popular aggregate Twitter account NBA Central, and NBA Twitter proceeded to do what it does, quote-tweeting it into oblivion.

Thinking Jaylen Brown is better than guys like CJ McCollum/Caris LeVert/RJ Barrett is not overrating him….what are we doing? https://t.co/Y8rZEEoVl6 — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) August 30, 2021

When did Jaylen brown retire? https://t.co/Vnm9ZlAOfR — Keem the Dream ? (@V3theJupitarian) August 30, 2021

We encourage you to go down the rabbit hole on Twitter. There are many hilarious comments that certainly aren’t appropriate to embed here, and the fiasco had Brown’s name trending on Twitter.

Now, to be fair, Brown probably is considered more of a small forward by the site. And since the Celtics have added a few ballhandlers to the mix, the wing might often have a role more similar to that of a 3 than a 2 guard. But honestly, the game is trending more and more toward positionless play that these rankings — like the All-NBA voting process — are getting a little outdated.