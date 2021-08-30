NFL Rumors: Patriots Release Veteran Safety As Roster Cutdown Begins

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots must trim their roster from 80 players to 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. That began that process Monday.

One day after closing out the preseason with a 22-20 win over the New York Giants, the Patriots released veteran safety Adrian Colbert, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Colbert faced long roster odds in a position group that features Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips and special teams standout Cody Davis.

The 27-year-old signed with the Patriots this offseason after stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants. He tallied an interception and five tackles this preseason and played a team-high 56 defensive snaps in Sunday night’s preseason finale against the New York Giants.

Colbert posted a tweet Sunday night thanking Patriots fans for their support.

Idk what?s gonna happen. I just know I fw Pats Nation the long way? Y?all showed me so much love since I been here and I?m grateful? — ADRIAN COLBERT (@AdrianColbert27) August 30, 2021

The Patriots must cut an additional 26 players by Tuesday afternoon. They open the regular season Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.