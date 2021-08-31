NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore To Begin Season On PUP List

NESN Logo Sign In

At last, there’s some resolution on Stephon Gilmore’s situation, albeit temporary.

The Patriots are placing the All-Pro cornerback on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to begin the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning, citing Gilmore’s agent.

The move isn’t a major surprise given the fact Gilmore has yet to see the field during Patriots training camp and preseason. The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year is still working his way back from a torn quad that ended his 2020 season prematurely. That’s not all, of course, as the cornerback has made it no secret he wants a new contract after New England borrowed from his future money to give him a raise last season.

The move to PUP means Gilmore will miss at least the first six weeks of the 2021 season. Perhaps that will give some time for the two sides to find common ground on a new deal, assuming there’s optimism about Gilmore’s health as the season progresses.

Due to new NFL rules, contract holdouts aren’t really prevalent anymore, but there are ways around that, especially for someone who has an injury situation like Gilmore. That being said, he has received rave reviews for his work off the field in helping his teammates prepare for the season.