Patriots Roster Cuts Tracker: Live Updates As New England Trims To 53

It’s cutdown week in the NFL. The New England Patriots must trim their roster from 80 players to 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Below is a running tracker of each Patriots transaction as their Week 1 roster begins to take shape, beginning with the most recent move:

— No Patriots transactions appeared on Monday’s NFL transaction wire, meaning their initial cuts will not be processed until Tuesday.

— The Patriots are waiving defensive tackle Bill Murray, according to multiple reports.

Murray, who spent last season on the Patriots’ practice squad, led all New England defenders in total pressures this preseason — including 1 1/2 sacks against the New York Giants on Sunday — and had a surprisingly large role on special teams, playing on the punt, kickoff and kickoff return teams.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero tweeted that the William & Mary product will be “one to watch on waivers.”

— The Patriots are waiving rookie wide receiver Tre Nixon, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Nixon, a 2021 seventh-round draft pick, is expected to join the practice squad if he clears waivers, per Rapoport.