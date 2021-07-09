NESN Logo Sign In

Stephon Gilmore is taking a measured approach to his contract situation with the New England Patriots.

Gilmore skipped organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, and a recent tweet suggested he’s looking for a raise over the $7 million base salary he’s scheduled to earn in 2021 as part of the final year of his contract. But the veteran cornerback on Friday told longtime NFL reporter Josina Anderson he’s not pushing for a trade and simply wants his pay to reflect his value.

“I just want what I’m worth, however that plays out,” Gilmore told Anderson. “Every player should be paid what they’re worth. That’s just how it is.”

I just got off the phone with #Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore. On his contract situation: "I just want what I'm worth, however that plays out. Every player should be paid what they're worth. That?s just how it is." He told me he's not looking to push for a trade adding…[Cont] 1/3 — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 9, 2021

[Cont] S.Gilmore (quad) to me on how he?s doing since offseason surgery: ?I feel stronger than I?ve ever felt since the surgery. I?ve been running a lot, building full speed..? On if he?ll be ready 100% for camp: ?We?ll see; if I need to be. But I also don?t want to push it.? 3/3 https://t.co/ShmE8eYHCr — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 9, 2021

Gilmore regressed a bit in 2020, an underwhelming season for the Patriots in wake of Tom Brady’s departure. He’s still considered one of the league’s top cornerbacks, though, and losing him ahead of the 2021 campaign would be a huge blow to New England’s revamped defense.

As such, the Patriots would be wise to keep the Gilmore-J.C. Jackson cornerback pairing intact. And that might require Bill Belichick to work out a new deal with Gilmore, a path the four-time Pro Bowl selection certainly seems receptive to pursuing in the coming weeks/months.