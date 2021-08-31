Bruins Post Heartfelt Jimmy Hayes Tribute Video After Funeral

NESN Logo Sign In

In the days following his death, stories about how great of a person Jimmy Hayes was came flooding out.

The former NHL player died last Monday at the age of 31. A Dorchester native, one of Hayes’ stops during his career was with his hometown Boston Bruins. It was an honor he didn’t take lightly, as it was palpable how proud he was to play for Boston.

Hayes’ funeral service was Sunday, and on Tuesday, the Bruins put together some of the behind-the-scenes footage they had of Hayes during his time with Boston.

Forever a Bruin.

Forever a Bostonian.

Forever in our hearts.



Rest in peace, Jimmy. pic.twitter.com/PWJKMnsilr — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 31, 2021

Hayes leaves behind a wife and two sons.