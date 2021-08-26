How Mac Jones Is Impressing Patriots Veterans Behind The Scenes

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones might not open his rookie season as the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback. But he’s done enough this summer to impress some of his longest-tenured teammates.

After Thursday’s joint practice with the New York Giants, Dont’a Hightower shared that he recently discovered Jones has been studying New England’s defense on his own time in order to better prepare himself for practice.

That revelation resonated with the veteran linebacker.

“He’s a terrific kid,” Hightower said. “He works hard. Real smart dude who is going to go over the edge. I’ve been impressed with him (since) OTAs with how hard he works. I actually found out yesterday he’s been looking at some of the defensive plays so he can kind of conceptually see how we work and stuff. I give him credit for that.

“Not a lot of young guys would see that as an opportunity to get that on his own. You can take that for what it?s worth. The kid works hard. I?ll leave it at that.”

Hightower isn’t the first established Patriot to speak this way about Jones. Earlier this week, special teams captain Matthew Slater called him a “great young man” and said “his family should be proud of the way that they raised him and the way he carries himself.” Offensive players Trent Brown, Jonnu Smith and Kendrick Bourne all have praised the first-round pick, as well.

Third-string quarterback Brian Hoyer, who works closely with Jones on a daily basis, had especially high praise for the rookie quarterback on Thursday. He raved about Jones’ work ethic, intelligence and ability to grasp new information.