Patriots Training Camp Observations: N’Keal Harry Impresses On Day 7

QUARTERBACK REPORT

Tuesday’s practice was Mac Jones’ worst of training camp. The rookie was better Wednesday, save for one mid-practice lull.

Over three consecutive reps on 11-on-11s, Jones had a pass bounce of tight end Jonnu Smith’s hands for a Devin McCourty interception, sailed a pass over wideout Tre Nixon that was nearly picked by D’Angelo Ross and tried to fit a throw over the middle to Gunner Olszewski that Myles Bryant broke up.

Jones delivered the best throw of the day minutes later, though, hitting Olszewski for a 50-yard touchdown on a deep post. Olszewski beat Bryant on the play, getting his revenge on the second-year defensive back.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels gave Jones the heaviest workload of the four quarterbacks. The first-round draft pick took each of the final 16 11-on-11s reps, going 13-for-18 overall in competitive full-team drills with two drops.

Newton went 5-for-7 with an interception in 11s and scuffled through a 7-on-7 period, throwing an interception to J.C. Jackson on his first attempt and having his second broken up by Jackson. Newton was trying to hit Jakobi Meyers on both plays, but his first pass was ill-advised and off-target and his second was late. Later, Newton overshot Nelson Agholor on a deep ball. He finished the drill 2-for-6, including a Sony Michel drop.

Jones went 4-for-5 during his turn, with N’Keal Harry beating Joejuan Williams for two of the completions. He overthrew Kendrick Bourne and James White on his final two reps, but the latter was wiped away by a defensive holding call.

Brian Hoyer went 4-for-6 in 11-on-11s with the aforementioned Jones interception, and fourth-stringer Jake Dolegala saw his first full-team reps of the summer, going 3-for-3 with completions to Tre Nixon, Isaiah Zuber and Olszewski.

The Patriots’ QB competition has been a tug-of-war thus far in camp, with Jones “winning” some practices and Newton taking others. A close contest like this favors the incumbent, since head coach Bill Belichick is unlikely to hand the starting job to Jones unless he clearly outperforms Newton. Both passers have been inconsistent, though, the team’s quarterback play overall has been lackluster.