Can Patriots Draft Pick Rhamondre Stevenson Be Next LeGarrette Blount?

In Stevenson’s NFL.com draft profile, NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein describes him as a “wrecking ball of a runner” who attacks defenders with a “willful and belligerent” running style. He averaged 7.2 yards per carry for the Sooners, piling up 665 yards and seven touchdowns in just six games last season.

But unlike Blount, an early-down bruiser who caught just 19 passes in 29 games for New England, Stevenson could provide some value in the passing game, as well. He tallied 18 catches for 211 yards in his suspension-shortened 2020 season — strong numbers for a back his size — and generally held up well in pass protection.

Asked to describe his playing style, Stevenson used the word “versatile.”

“I just know in the NFL, you have to be very versatile,” he said. “So versatility, I take very much pride in. I just try to be a complete back. That’s the main objective in my eyes, and that’s what I’m going to try to get done.”

He also added: “I don’t like to lose yards, so I just try to fall forward after contact.”

Stevenson also is experienced on special teams, earning high marks for his work in kick coverage. He might need to prove his worth in that area if he hopes to avoid the Patriots’ traditional running back redshirt year. (Damien Harris, James White and Shane Vereen all hardly played as rookies.)

“I can’t wait to just get to the NFL and just learn how to train myself like a pro, learn the game, learn the install and just learn from the backs that have been in the NFL,” Stevenson said. “They know how it goes, they have more games in the NFL than me. So I’m just ready to learn, and I know that Coach will put me in the best position to do that and be successful, whether it’s sooner or later.”

Stevenson met with Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears and multiple New England scouts in a pre-draft Zoom call but said he had more contract with other teams. Because of that, he was “surprised” when the Patriots selected him with the 120th overall pick.