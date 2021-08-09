NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson has been able to watch the quarterback competition between Cam Newton and Mac Jones up close throughout the past 11 practices.

And it makes Jackson’s point of view somewhat reflective of how the competition is unfolding. Fortunately, the fourth-year cornerback who is coming off a season with nine interceptions, offered some insight on both signal-callers Monday after practice.

“Mac is improving every day,” Jackson said, per the team. “He’s showing the team that he can be accountable every day. He has to keep stringing the day together, like Bill (Belichick) says.”

Jackson added: “I don’t really study Cam, but I see he’s improving every day. He’s showing that he’s ready to go this year.”

Jackson, of course, was playing his third season with the Patriots in 2020 when Newton guided New England to a forgettable 7-9 record.

Newton remains the perceived starter despite the fact Jones was seeing an increased number of reps during a handful of practices last week. The former NFL MVP did earn a bit of a heavier workload Monday, as noted by NESN.com’s Zack Cox, while the 2021 first-rounder put together another efficient day.

Belichick called it a “healthy” competition last week and based on Jackson’s overview both are continuing to improve.