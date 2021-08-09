Patriots Training Camp: Hunter Henry, David Andrews Among Absentees

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots were missing 14 players when they took the field Monday afternoon for Day 11 of training camp.

Among those absentees were tight end Hunter Henry, center David Andrews and long snapper Joe Cardona, all of whom suffered injuries during Sunday’s practice.

Reports Monday morning indicated Andrews avoided serious injury, with X-rays on his hand coming back negative. Henry and Cardona reportedly are expected to miss time.

To replace Cardona, the Patriots reportedly cut quarterback Jake Dolegala and signed long snapper Brian Khoury to their 90-man roster. Khoury made his practice debut Monday, wearing No. 46.

Here is the full list of Monday’s absences:

QB Jarrett Stidham (physically unable to perform list)

K Nick Folk

CB Stephon Gilmore (PUP)

RB Brandon Bolden

S Adrian Colbert

DB D’Angelo Ross

LS Joe Cardona

OLB Chase Winovich (PUP)

LB Cameron McGrone (non-football injury list)

LB Terez Hall (PUP)

C David Andrews

S Joshuah Bledsoe (NFI)

TE Hunter Henry

DT Byron Cowart (PUP)

Stidham attended practice for the second straight day, observing in street clothes. Gilmore, Winovich, Bolden, Cowart, Ross, Colbert, Bledsoe and Folk could be seen rehabbing and conditioning.