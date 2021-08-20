Ryan Brasier Will Pitch For WooSox Sunday After Back-To-Back Outings

NESN Logo Sign In

Ryan Brasier isn’t headed to Boston just yet.

The Red Sox reliever, who has made five appearances in Triple-A Worcester as part of a rehab assignment, will pitch for the WooSox again on Sunday. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Brasier would throw again that day, while Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe clarified the 33-year-old would have another go in the minors.

Brasier tossed a scoreless third inning for Worcester on Thursday, one day after he allowed a two-run homer in one inning of work. An up-and-down run so far in Worcester has given him a 19.29 ERA.

Cora didn’t reveal anything further in terms of when Brasier finally would join the Red Sox after a tumultuous 2021 season that saw him battle various injuries and deal with the death of his father.

But on Thursday, Cora seemed optimistic that his debut would be soon.