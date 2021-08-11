Ryan Brasier Throws Scoreless Inning For WooSox In First Game Of 2021

Brasier hasn't played since Sept. 25

Ryan Brasier is back. Or at least is getting there.

The Boston Red Sox reliever hasn’t played this season due to a number of personal and health-related setbacks — his father died right before spring training began, and as he was working his way up to a debut, he was hit in the head with a line drive during a simulated game.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora previously said he wasn’t sure when Brasier would return, but he took a positive step forward Tuesday when he began a rehab assignment in Triple-A Worcester.

He came in during the seventh inning of Worcester’s game against Syracuse, which had tied the game 4-4 in the previous inning 4-4. Brasier managed to stop the bleeding, walking the leadoff hitter before his defense made a pair of ground-outs (the latter of which resulted in a double play.)

Overall, he threw six of his 10 pitches for strikes.

Brasier will naturally need more time to get back into things since he’s been away from the game for so long. But after what he’s been through this year, any appearance — let alone a clean one — is worth noting.

