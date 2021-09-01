NESN Logo Sign In

Hockey players are tough, and that point further was proven Tuesday night.

Blayre Turnbull of Team Canada was injured during her team’s celebrations after defeating Team USA for the gold medal in the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship. Turnbull could be seen being pulled from the pile after Marie-Philip Poulin lifted Canada to its first gold medal since 2012 with an overtime goal.

BAR DOWN FOR THE GOLD MEDAL! CAPTAIN MARIE-PHILIP POULIN HAS DONE IT! ??#WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/xm7uRGGgCQ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 1, 2021

But as we know so well, an injury won’t stop someone from celebrating with their team no matter the severity. Such was the case when Turnbull returned to the ice on a stretcher with her leg stabilized to receive her medal.

Blayre Turnbull got injured in the celebrations, but she made it back out for her gold medal… in a stretcher! ?? #WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/JUAZUvGiVp — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 1, 2021

Blayre Turnbull, who was injured in the celebration, makes a cameo in the post-game. pic.twitter.com/u6N3PkpwAo — The Ice Garden (@TheIceGarden) September 1, 2021

Nice to see nothing was going to stop Turnbull from being able to celebrate this night she certainly never will forget — for more than just the gold medal — though we hope it’s not as serious as it looks and she can make a quick recovery.