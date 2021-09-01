NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox had 1-0 lead after the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night in St. Petersburg. People forget that.

It’s easy to see why they might, as things just went from bad to worse at Tropicana Field: Xander Bogaerts was yanked in the second inning after testing positive for COVID-19, the depleted pitching staff fell apart and Boston just couldn’t get out of its own way with two errors.

With the 8-5 loss, the Red Sox dropped to 75-59. Tampa Bay is now 84-48.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Brad Peacock’s debut didn’t really go as everyone had hoped. The reliever — acquired on Monday from the Cleveland Indians — hadn’t appeared in a game all season and hadn’t made a start since June 2019. On Tuesday, he was credited with five runs on two hits, with no strikeouts, a home run and two walks through 2 1/3 innings.

Stephen Gonsalves — who was called up from Triple-A Worcester earlier Tuesday — got the Red Sox out of the third inning, but not before giving up two more runs on as many hits. Phillips Valdez stopped the bleeding but it was too little too late.

With COVID-19 ravaging the Red Sox — and particularly affecting the bullpen with Hirokazu Sawamura, Matt Barnes and Martín Peréz testing positive and Josh Taylor deemed a close contact — there’s really not much to do besides ride this one out.