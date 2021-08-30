NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots boasted not one, but two of the NFL’s most productive and efficient ball-carriers this preseason.

Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson and second-year pro J.J. Taylor ranked at or near the top of several statistical rushing categories — both conventional and advanced — over the course of New England’s three-game exhibition slate.

A sampling:

— Stevenson, a fourth-round draft pick out of Oklahoma, led the league in preseason rushing yards (217) and rushing touchdowns (five). He scored twice in each of the Patriots’ first two games — including a 91-yard touchdown in his NFL debut — and once in their third. No other player totaled more than 187 yards or rushed for more than three touchdowns. Taylor was third with 179 yards.

— Stevenson ranked second among qualified ball-carriers in average yards per carry with 7.2. The only player to beat him? Taylor, who averaged 7.8 yards per tote. The next-closest finisher was Houston’s Scottie Phillips at 6.3.

— Stevenson led the league in rushing yards over expected by a massive margin, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. He checked in at +111; Taylor ranked second at +62.

Top 5? leaders in rushing yards over expected from the 2021 preseason ?#Patriots rookie Rhamondre Stevenson led all running backs with +111 RYOE, nearly double the next closest player, his teammate, J.J. Taylor (+62). pic.twitter.com/XTYSKTmE5u — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) August 30, 2021

— Among running backs who logged at least 20 offensive snaps in the preseason, Stevenson and Taylor received the highest and second-highest overall grades from Pro Football Focus. Stevenson also led that group in both elusive rating and yards after contact per attempt, per PFF.