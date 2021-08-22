Ivan Fears Offers Rave Review Of Patriots Running Back J.J. Taylor

Though the Patriots boast enviable depth at running back, they lack a proven dual threat at the position, with Damien Harris and Sony Michel mostly contributing in the run game and James White focusing on pass-catching. Rex Burkhead brought that type of versatility during his four seasons with the franchise, as did Lewis and Danny Woodhead before him.

Last December, as Taylor was nearing the end of what proved to be a pseudo-redshirt rookie season (23 carries for 100 yards across six appearances), Fears tabbed him as a potential successor in that spot, saying the undrafted Arizona product “has a chance to be a combination-type player.”

“I think that’s the thing that J.J.’s got to answer for us,” Fears said Sunday. “That’s what he’s trying to give us. He’s trying to give us that look, whether he can do it or not. And I wouldn’t say he’s miles away. I definitely wouldn’t say that. I would say he’s closer than further away. He’s done a hell of a job trying to close that gap. He’s worked his butt off. That first preseason game, he got into some situations which he needed to show us he could handle.

“The big thing for J.J., in my opinion, J.J.’s got to do it consistently, and that also means in practice. Practice is very important to us and what they do in practice is important. And he?s got to develop consistency straight through, and I think he can. … The kid is talented. He’s definitely talented, but young. He’s got to be consistent at what he’s doing. He really does.”

Taylor has spent the spring and summer trying to prove he deserves a spot on the Patriots’ 53-man roster. They currently have six capable running backs — Harris, Michel, White, Taylor, Brandon Bolden and fourth-round rookie Rhamondre Stevenson — and are unlikely to keep more than five.

“Only time will tell,” Fears said. “We’ll have to make a decision on some of these guys later on, but right now, they’re all in there, and they’re all doing a damn good job. There’s nothing negative I can say about them.”