Skip Bayless Tried To Make Mac Jones-Cam Newton High-Five An Actual Story

Skip Bayless was in desperation mode Monday morning.

You might have seen a quirky highlight emerge from Sunday’s preseason game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants. After Mac Jones led a touchdown drive, Cam Newton chased the rookie down for a high-five, failing at first before ultimately getting some skin — as the kids used to say. It was noteworthy because Jones didn’t notice Newton for several seconds, creating a somewhat awkward moment.

It was nothing. Jones laughed it off during postgame media availability, while also doing what he’s done so often during training camp: praise his veteran counterpart.

And yet, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe — particularly Bayless — tried to make a story out of it during Monday’s “Undisputed” episode.

Sharpe basically commended Newton for his energy, and also offered an anecdote about his own experience of being cheered on by teammates as a rookie. But Bayless, with a suggestive, sensationalized chyron running beneath him, used the story as an opportunity to suggest a preposterous narrative: that Bill Belichick doesn’t like Newton, or something.

“To me, it’s another instance of Cam — he’s a ‘Look at me’ guy,” Bayless said. “There’s showboat going on. He loves to be the center of attention. And he made himself the center of attention in a positive way. But he’s upstaging the kid a little bit, like, ‘I’m gonna get mine, I’m gonna get mine, I’m gonna march down.’ And it’s part of the Cam Newton entertaining package.

“This is just my point about this: There’s only one way for Belichick, and it’s the ‘Patriot Way.’ And I think that Cam continues to try to shatter that mold in just every way, shape and form. And it’s just who Cam is — he’s just being 1,000 percent legit Cam. And I just don’t believe, in my heart of hearts, that Belichick loves any of this. Because it’s not contributing, in Belichick’s eyes, to winning football games.”