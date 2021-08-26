Patriots Observations: How Cam Newton’s Return Shifted QB Reps

Jones then took over and guided the Patriots’ first-team offense on a 20-play roller-coaster of a drive — 21 if you count the ensuing two-point conversion. The rookie started poorly with a breakup on his first attempt and an interception on his second. Jones tried to hit tight end Jonnu Smith on a deep over, but ex-Patriot Logan Ryan undercut the route and took it the other way.

After practice, Jones said Ryan and New York’s other safeties were “messing around a little bit more and trying to show different looks.”

Jones’ third pass was batted at the line as the pocket collapsed around him. He responded with consective completions to Smith and Agholor, but his next two fell complete, one via breakup on a pass behind his intended receiver.

An 2-for-7 start. Not ideal, and a far cry from the efficiency Jones displayed on Wednesday.

The second half of that marathon drive featured some more positive moments. After a short completion to James White, Jones scrambled to avoid a Giants rush and fired to White again to move the chains on fourth-and-7. It was one of three fourth downs the QB converted, with another finding Bourne at the sticks along the left sideline and a third going to Meyers, who held on for a contested catch against safety Xavier McKinney.

During this sequence, Gunner Olszewski, Harris and Smith all dropped well-placed passes from Jones. Olszewski’s would have gone for big gain down the sideline, similar to drops Wilkerson and Harry had on Jones passes in the first two preseason games. Smith would have been able to walk in for a short touchdown.

Jones eventually did bring his team into the end zone, floating a touchdown pass to Bourne on third-and-goal from the 11. Bourne, who’s enjoyed a strong week of practice and a solid camp overall, showed off some nifty footwork to get both down in bounds.

Meyers added the two-point conversion on a quick out. Jones finished the drive 10-for-20 with an interception, three drops and five pass breakups.

The third and final possession for the Patriots’ offense was much shorter. With Jones staying in and the second offensive line entering, New England went three-and-out after two Harris handoffs and an incompletion to Meyers. The wideout was tripped up on the play and argued for a penalty, but none came.

Third-stringer Brian Hoyer did not take any reps in competitive team drills.