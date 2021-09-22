Bruins Roster Projection 1.0: Projecting Boston’s Opening Night Lineup

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins open training camp Wednesday, and from now until mid-October, guys will be jockeying for spots on the roster and in the opening night lineup.

Play over the next stretch of days ultimately will dictate who falls where, but it wouldn’t be the start of a training camp if we didn’t take a crack at predicting where the pieces will fall once that opening game against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 16 rolls around.

Each week, we’ll release a roster projection, seeing as things change so quickly throughout the preseason. And as the Bruins hit the ice in Brighton, here is our first roster projection.

FORWARD

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

Jake DeBrusk–Erik Haula–Jack Studnicka

Tomas Nosek–Curtis Lazar–Nick Foligno

Extras: Trent Frederic, Chris Wagner

— The top line is obvious.

— The second-line center role is Coyle’s job to lose. Fully healthy and possessing a skill set that could mesh will with Hall and Smith, the initial guess here is Coyle breaks camp on the second unit.

— The bottom six is where things get tricky. Any of the above third and fourth liners, as well as the extras, could fit anywhere on the third and fourth line. Bruce Cassidy has said DeBrusk will start camp on the third line left wing, which seems like a good fit for him.