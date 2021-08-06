An Update On John Moore; How Bruins See D-Man Fitting In This Season

NESN Logo Sign In

John Moore is entering Year 4 of his five-year pact with the Boston Bruins, and from a health standpoint, this one is getting off to a good start.

The veteran defenseman had his 2021 season cut short due to hip surgery on March 22. The initial timetable for Moore to return was five-to-six months from the procedure, and it appears he’s proceeding along quite well.

“John is doing very well coming out of his hip surgery,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said Friday over Zoom. “Back on the ice, really has no limitations and fully expect him to be healthy for camp.”

Moore was signed to his five-year deal, which carries a $2.75 million annual cap hit, prior to the 2018 season. He grabbed hold of a spot in the lineup, playing 61 games with four goals and nine assists. Since then, injuries and resulting ineffectiveness on the ice has stagnated him.

The 30-year-old missed the start of the 2019-20 season due to offseason shoulder surgery, then struggled to stay in the lineup upon returning. Last season he was routinely healthy scratched before ultimately undergoing the hip surgery.

Since the procedure, the Bruins have added Derek Forbort and Mike Reilly, which could make a path to playing time even more challenging for Moore.

But as the Bruins learned last season, there’s no such thing as too much NHL-caliber defensive depth.