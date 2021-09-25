Bruins Weekly Notes: Get Ready To Hear About Jesper Froden Often

NESN Logo Sign In

Get ready to hear the name Jesper Froden at lot the next few weeks.

Froden enters this season as one of the Boston Bruins’ biggest unknowns, but it hasn’t taken him long to earn rave reviews.

“Skates well, shoots the puck well, seems to get in good areas. Seems like he’s a real good player,” Brad Marchand said this week.

The 27-year-old has spent his professional career playing in Sweden, proving to be a reliable offensive player who was no slouch on defense despite his diminutive stature (5-foot-10, 176 pounds). It was clear in his performance at last weekend’s prospects challenge that he is much farther along than players years younger than him also taking their first crack at the NHL — or even AHL.

For Froden, the big thing is going to be the translation of his offensive game from the SHL to North America. It’s not uncommon for high-end Swedish players to come stateside, only to find themselves most useful as a bottom-six grinder because the offense just didn’t come with them. Former Bruin Par Lindholm is a simple example of that.

But if Froden finds a way to contribute offensively, then the Bruins potentially will have found themselves a nice depth piece.

It’s clear they are going to test how that skill plays over here during the preseason, as evidenced by Froden skating with Marchand and Patrice Bergeron on the first day of on-ice practice.