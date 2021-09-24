Five Under-The-Radar Bruins Prospects To Watch During Training Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

At this point, you know all about the top Boston Bruins prospects, the Jakub Laukos, Fabian Lysells and the like.

Then, there are the guys who still technically are prospects, but have appeared in the NHL, like Jack Studnicka, Urho Vaakanainen and Jack Ahcan.

But what about the other guys? The ones who have the makings of NHL players, but for one reason or another haven’t quite gotten there yet. They deserve a little recognition, too.

So, here is a look at five skaters who have yet to appear in an NHL game, but you should be keeping an eye on in training camp and the Bruins’ preseason games.

Samuel Asselin

He really put himself on the map with a hat trick against Hartford last season, but scoring isn’t necessarily the hallmark of his game. A reliable center with a relentless motor, Asselin could be a useful bottom six pivot with a little time. The Bruins obviously liked what they saw with him last season, giving him a two-year, two-way contract this offseason.

Offensively, Asselin has carved up the QMJHL and ECHL, and last season posted eight goals with as many assists in 25 games for Providence. If he makes a jump in the minors this year, he could sniff the varsity by next season.

Jesper Froden

At 27, he’s a polished player. However, this is his first season not playing in his native Sweden. Froden looked great at the prospects challenge, and Brad Marchand early on was impressed with him, as Froden played on the first line right wing Thursday.