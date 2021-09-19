Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Wild Week 2 Victory Over Jets

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots got back on track — if you can call it that — Sunday afternoon with a 25-6 victory over the New York Jets.

New England once again had issues in all three phases. But four interceptions from Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, along with a just-good-enough performance from Mac Jones and the offense, allowed the Patriots to leave MetLife Stadium with a win.

Each week, we’ll give you three studs and three duds for the Patriots, no matter how hard it might be to fill either category.

Here’s the Week 2 edition:

STUDS

Damien Harris, RB

Harris rebounded from his game-changing fumble in Week 1 by turning in one of the best touchdown runs in recent Patriots history. The third-year back showed the toughness and explosiveness that make him such an intriguing player in New England’s backfield.

Harris ran hard all day, finishing with 62 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

Devin McCourty, FS

Hard to pick just one secondary player on a day when the Patriots had four interceptions. Still, we’re going with McCourty.