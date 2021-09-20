Why Bill Belichick Isn’t Concerned With Patriots’ Questions At Right Tackle

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots right tackle Trent Brown has been on the field for just seven snaps this season. His replacements have been inconsistent at best.

But head coach Bill Belichick does not believe the right tackle spot is a major issue for the Patriots’ offense.

Speaking one day after the Patriots’ 25-6 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, expressed confidence in the injured Brown and his two fill-ins, Yasir Durant and Justin Herron.

“We still need to spend a little more time here going through the film and talking about things, but I think we’re all right here,” Belichick said Monday in a video conference. “We’ve got three players that have played (right tackle), and I think they’ve all done some good things. Trent, not very much in the last two games, but we know Trent can do a good job over there, and Yasir and Justin have both done a solid job there.”

Herron, a solid third tackle as a rookie last season, replaced Brown after one series in Week 1 but later was benched for Durant. The opposite transpired Sunday, with Durant starting but getting the hook after he surrendered sacks on three of quarterback Mac Jones’ first 16 dropbacks.

Herron entered late in the first half and played the rest of the game. The Patriots did not allow a sack or quarterback hit after halftime.

“We planned to play Justin and Yasir both (against the Jets), and we did,” Belichick said. “They both got some good experience, and they both had a lot of good plays. So we’ll see where we are this week and go from there.”