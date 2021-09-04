NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox pitchers Chris Sale and Tanner Houck have been compared to each other for a while now.

There’s even a popular video of the starters executing their respective sliders, with the last few frames overlaying both of their windups. Despite Sale being a lefty and eight years Houck’s senior, the pitches are eerily similar.

Tanner Houck vs. Righty Chris Sale, Sliders (individual pitches + overlay) pic.twitter.com/31tEWpLksb — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 23, 2021

“No, no, no, no. My breaking ball is similar to his,” Sale told Red Sox mental skills coordinator Rey Fuentes, via MassLive’s Chris Smith, when Fuentes pointed out how close Houck’s delivery is to Sale’s.

Sale actually thinks Houck has the better slider of the tandem.

“I don’t know what the spin and axis and all the other numbers are, but I know it’s a true power pitch,” Sale said. “He throws it 6-8 mph harder than mine. Mine is more of a curveball from a lower arm slot. His is a true, hard power pitch.”

The endorsement makes sense, given that entering Houck’s start Saturday, the righty-hander posts a 3.63 ERA over 44 2/3 innings while averaging 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to just 2.4 walks.