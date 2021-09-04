Newcomer Matt Judon Already Wants To Leave Patriots…For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Judon just arrived in New England, having signed a four-year deal with the Patriots back in March. But it appears the former Baltimore Ravens linebacker is already looking to move on.

Judon has his eyes on another team…and another sport.

The 29-year-old said in a tweet Friday that he wouldn’t mind if the Boston Red Sox signed him to a 10-day contract. Attached was a photo of him playing catch on the field at Fenway Park, decked out in a Red Sox jersey. He threw out the first pitch before Friday’s game against the Cleveland Indians.

“Okay hear me out,” he wrote. “@DeionSanders did it. @RedSox let me get a 10 day see what I got. And if it’s a no thank you for the Amazing night.”

Okay hear me out. @DeionSanders did it. @RedSox let me get a 10 day see what I got. And if it?s a no thank you for the Amazing night. pic.twitter.com/zzLx4ZYoBD — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) September 4, 2021

Judon also shared a collection of photos from the night on Instagram.

“I’m playing the main character in a movie,” he captioned the set.