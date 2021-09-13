Damien Harris Refuses To Dwell On Costly Fumble Late In Patriots Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, MASS. — Damien Harris on Sunday night experienced every running back’s worst nightmare.

Harris racked up 98 rushing yards and 17 receiving yards over his first 24 touches in New England’s season-opening matchup with the Miami Dolphins. He was a major reason that the Patriots were in a position to leave Gillette Stadium with a victory over their AFC East rivals.

But on the third-year back’s final touch, with New England trailing 17-16 with 3:35 remaining, he finished a two-yard run by fumbling the ball on Miami’s nine-yard line. The Dolphins recovered, ran out the clock and picked up an important road victory.

Harris, who finished with 100 rushing yards, spoke postgame about the play that might have cost the Patriots a win.

“It’s a tough play,” Harris told reporters. “Obviously, I’ve gotta do a better job of holding onto the ball, especially in a critical situation like that. But it’s a long season, not gonna let this mistake define me. So, I’m just ready to move forward.”

Damien Harris Live Postgame Press Conference: https://t.co/oQQu8HgjQ1 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 13, 2021

When asked again about the fumble, Harris reiterated his desire to not dwell on what, as of now, probably is the lowest point of his career.