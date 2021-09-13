Nelson Agholor Praises ‘Resilient’ Mac Jones After Catching Rookie’s First TD Pass

'I think he'll continue to get better, too'

Patriots rookie Mac Jones got his first touchdown pass out of the way when he found Nelson Agholor late in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins.

And while things didn’t end up going in New England’s favor, Agholor joined the hordes of people praising his quarterback.

“I thought he did well,” Agholor said after the 17-16 loss. “I think he’ll continue to get better too. That’s the type of player he is and person he is.”

Agholor continued, describing the work ethic he’s seen from the Alabama product thus far.

“I think he’s a guy that loves the game of football, and I think he’s very resilient,” Agholor said. “He stays in the game and he plays hard. I think he’s just going to continue to get better.”

Jones finished his NFL debut with 281 yards, the one touchdown and zero turnovers, completing 29 of 39 passes. He also bested his former Crimson Tide teammate, Tua Tagovailoa, when it came to performing in high-pressure situations.

While Jones had his critics after his debut, it seems the consensus is excitement about the future.

