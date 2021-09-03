Friday Night Fenway: Which Red Sox Team Is Your Favorite Of All-Time?

What Red Sox team is your favorite?

by and

The Boston Red Sox have had a lot of great teams over the years.

From the Impossible Dream in 1967, to breaking the Curse of the Bambino in 2004 and every other championship or fun squad throughout the years, there most certainly are a lot of moments to chose from.

NESN’s Sam Panayotovich dropped by Players Sports Bar & Grill to ask Red Sox fans who their favorite team of all-time is prior to the team’s clash with the Cleveland Indians on Friday night.

To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Friday Night Fenway,” presented by Budweiser.

More MLB:

Darwinzon Hernandez ‘Feels Close To 100 Percent,’ Could Return To Red Sox ‘Soon’
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Previous Article

NFL’s Dr. Allen Sills Responds To Bill Belichick’s COVID Vaccination Comments
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones
Next Article

Skip Bayless Explains ‘Problem’ Mac Jones Faces With Patriots

Picked For You

Related