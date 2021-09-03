Red Sox Vs. Indians Lineups: Jarren Duran Is Scratched; Bobby Dalbec In

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (10-8, 3.71 ERA)

Original story (4 p.m. ET): Home comforts might help the Boston Red Sox sustain themselves against the Cleveland Indians.

When the Red Sox face the Indians on Friday night at Fenway Park in the opening matchup of their three-game series they’ll have the services of Alex Verdugo and Jarren Duran. Manager Alex Cora gave both the night off Thursday, as Boston topped the Tampa Bay Rays in their series finale.

Verdugo starts in left field and bats cleanup for the first time in 2021. Duran plays center field and bats seventh. Right fielder Hunter Renfroe completes the outfield trio but bats fifth, instead of first where Cora twice deployed him this week.

First baseman Kyle Schwarber leads off Boston’s batting order, as Kiké Hernández remains out due to COVID-19. Third baseman Rafael Devers moves up from fourth to second.

Kevin Plawecki also returns to the lineup and he’ll see his first action since Sunday. He’ll catch for starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, who has a 1.85 ERA with 30 strikeouts and just two walks in his last four starts.

Cal Quantrill starts on the mound for the Indians.

NESN will air the Red Sox-Indians in full. Pregame coverage starts at 5:30 p.m. ET. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out. If you can’t watch on television, be sure to stream full coverage of the game online at Watch NESN Live.