Red Sox Vs. Indians Lineups: Jarren Duran Is Scratched; Bobby Dalbec In

Update, 4:40 p.m. ET: The Red Sox scratched Jarren Duran from the lineup and released a new lineup, which includes Bobby Dalbec, the American League Rookie of the Month for August.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed Friday in his pregame press conference Duran isn’t feeling well and has undergone a COVID-19 test, according to NESN’s Tom Caron.
A recent COVID outbreak has cost the Red Sox the services of 11 players and coaches over the past week, and a losing Duran to the virus only would pose another personnel challenge for Boston to overcome.
In response to Duran’s absence, Cora moves Kyle Schwarber from first base to left field. Dalbec will play first base and bat seventh, where Duran was set to hit.
Here’s the updated Red Sox lineup:
Original story (4 p.m. ET): Home comforts might help the Boston Red Sox sustain themselves against the Cleveland Indians.
When the Red Sox face the Indians on Friday night at Fenway Park in the opening matchup of their three-game series they’ll have the services of Alex Verdugo and Jarren Duran. Manager Alex Cora gave both the night off Thursday, as Boston topped the Tampa Bay Rays in their series finale.
Verdugo starts in left field and bats cleanup for the first time in 2021. Duran plays center field and bats seventh. Right fielder Hunter Renfroe completes the outfield trio but bats fifth, instead of first where Cora twice deployed him this week.
First baseman Kyle Schwarber leads off Boston’s batting order, as Kiké Hernández remains out due to COVID-19. Third baseman Rafael Devers moves up from fourth to second.
Kevin Plawecki also returns to the lineup and he’ll see his first action since Sunday. He’ll catch for starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, who has a 1.85 ERA with 30 strikeouts and just two walks in his last four starts.
Cal Quantrill starts on the mound for the Indians.
Here are the full lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Indians game.
BOSTON RED SOX (77-59)
Kyle Schwarber, 1B
Rafael Devers, 3B
J.D. Martinez, DH
Alex Verdugo, LF
Hunter Renfroe, RF
Kevin Plawecki, C
Jarren Duran, CF
Jack Lopez, 2B
Jonathan Araúz, SS
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (10-8, 3.71 ERA)
CLEVELAND INDIANS (67-64)
Myles Straw, CF
Amed Rosario, SS
Jose Ramirez, 3B
Franmil Reyes, DH
Bradley Zimmer, RF
Oscar Mercado, LF
Bobby Bradley, 1B
Austin Hedges, C
Andres Gimenez, 2B
Cal Quantrill, RHP (4-2, 2.93 ERA)