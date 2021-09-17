Isaiah Thomas, Ex-Celtics Star, Reportedly Lands Workout With NBA Team

Isaiah Thomas, a two-time All-Star with the Boston Celtics, earlier this week shot down a report that he was nearing a deal with a team in Russia.
Perhaps it’s because an NBA opportunity is coming down the pike?
HoopsHype reported Thursday, citing sources, that Thomas will work out with the Golden State Warriors next week.
This obviously doesn’t mean I.T. will sign with the Warriors, who could look to add some scoring punch to their second unit, but it’s certainly notable as the 32-year-old plots the next move in his basketball career.
Thomas, the last pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, has become a journeyman in recent years after a successful two-plus seasons with Boston (2015-17). He averaged 24.7 points per game in 179 regular-season contests with the Celtics, including a career-high 28.9 PPG during the 2016-17 campaign.
The C’s shipped Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers before the 2017-18 season in the deal that brought Kyrie Irving to Boston. His NBA career since has sputtered, with hip surgery and limited opportunities forcing him to bounce around while making a minimal impact.
Thomas, who played for the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns before landing with Boston at the NBA trade deadline in February 2015, has appeared in games with the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans over the past four seasons since leaving Cleveland.
Thomas appeared in three games with the Pelicans last season, averaging 7.7 points, 1.7 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 16 minutes per game. He then made headlines this summer for dropping 81 points in a Pro-Am game.
There occasionally have been rumblings about the Celtics potentially reuniting with Thomas, an immensely popular player during his time in green. But that ship might have sailed, leaving the diminutive guard to continue searching for opportunities to get his NBA career back on track.