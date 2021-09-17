Isaiah Thomas, Ex-Celtics Star, Reportedly Lands Workout With NBA Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Isaiah Thomas, a two-time All-Star with the Boston Celtics, earlier this week shot down a report that he was nearing a deal with a team in Russia.

Perhaps it’s because an NBA opportunity is coming down the pike?

HoopsHype reported Thursday, citing sources, that Thomas will work out with the Golden State Warriors next week.

Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas will be working out with the Warriors next week, sources tell me and @MikeAScotto. — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) September 16, 2021

This obviously doesn’t mean I.T. will sign with the Warriors, who could look to add some scoring punch to their second unit, but it’s certainly notable as the 32-year-old plots the next move in his basketball career.

Thomas, the last pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, has become a journeyman in recent years after a successful two-plus seasons with Boston (2015-17). He averaged 24.7 points per game in 179 regular-season contests with the Celtics, including a career-high 28.9 PPG during the 2016-17 campaign.

The C’s shipped Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers before the 2017-18 season in the deal that brought Kyrie Irving to Boston. His NBA career since has sputtered, with hip surgery and limited opportunities forcing him to bounce around while making a minimal impact.