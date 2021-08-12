Isaiah Thomas Makes Case For Celtics Reunion After Reported Interest

NESN Logo Sign In

Would it really be the NBA offseason if the Boston Celtics reportedly weren’t interested in Isaiah Thomas?

It’s the same old song and dance this year, except the rumors were shot down pretty early when The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach revealed an IT return to Boston was “not in the cards.”

Still, Thomas was beloved during his time with the Celtics and remains a fan-favorite. He’s had a heck of a time staying healthy and finding a team that will sign him. Now the Celtics need some help, and Thomas did just drop and eye-catching 81 points during a Pro-AM performance.

Thomas addressed Boston’s reported interest during his appearance on ESPN’s “Jalen & Jacoby” show.

“There’s a little talk about that,” Thomas said. “I think the world wants that to happen because it only makes sense.”

It does make sense at the end of the day, and Thomas further presented his case as to why it would be a good fit.

“If the opportunity presents itself, I know I can help that team,” he said. “Especially the young guys, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. I know I can help.”