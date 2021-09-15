NESN Logo Sign In

It wouldn’t be an NBA offseason if it didn’t include rumors about Isaiah Thomas’ return to the league, particularly with the Boston Celtics. But an interesting report surfaced Wednesday morning.

Rumblings of a return to basketball made their way around Twitter when longtime basketball reporter Keith Smith tweeted that Thomas was “nearing a deal” with CSKA in Russia.

The report was met with heaps of support from Thomas’ loyal fans. And while the move certainly could make sense for the former Boston Celtics guard given the fact he’s been unable to find stability with a team and has been hindered by injuries, it doesn’t appear it’s going to happen after all.

It took Thomas about an hour to get wind of Smith’s report, and when he did, he made sure to put any rumor to rest.

“No sir not me!!!,” Thomas tweeted. “I will not be going overseas. Wrong isaiah.”

No sir not me!!! I will not be going overseas. Wrong isaiah https://t.co/RAw5diCgbZ — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 15, 2021

That settles that then.