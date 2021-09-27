Julian Edelman Shares Instagram After Ceremony At Gillette Stadium

NESN Logo Sign In

There effectively was only one thing for Patriots fans to really cheer about Sunday afternoon in Foxboro.

Given how poorly New England played against the New Orleans Saints, the best Week 3 highlight for Pats supporters probably was their reunion with Julian Edelman. There was a halftime ceremony in honor of the three-time Super Bowl champion, who did his patented sideline sprint before addressing the sold-out crowd.

Edelman routinely has expressed appreciation and gratitude for the Patriots and their fans since retiring from the NFL back in April. He did so again Sunday with an Instagram post following the ceremony.

“Foxboro forever,” Edelman captioned the post.

There won’t be a halftime ceremony for the Patriots legend who’s returning to Gillette Stadium this Sunday night. Tom Brady will be trying to get the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in the win column when he plays his first game in New England as a visitor.