Patriots Takeaways: Six Things We Learned In Week 3 Loss To Saints

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots lost to the New Orleans Saints 28-13 on Sunday. Here are six things we learned in that Week 3 contest at Gillette Stadium:

1. The Patriots still can’t score

This was the Patriots’ third game of the season. They’ve scored four total touchdowns: one in Week 1, two in Week 2 and one in Week 3. Sunday’s score — a 22-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones to Kendrick Bourne — came on New England’s second-to-last possession. The Patriots had three other drives that reached New Orleans’ 25-, 22- and 8-yard lines and got six total points out of those. They’re a woeful 2-for-8 in the red zone on the season, the worst mark in the NFL.

The Patriots aren’t not going anywhere if their offense can’t start finding the end zone. And one touchdown assuredly will not be enough next Sunday when Tom Brady and the high-octane Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town.

2. The offensive line still is a mess

A major contributing factor to these offensive struggles has been New England’s play up front. Jones was under siege yet again Sunday, absorbing two sacks and 11 quarterback hits, including three by stud defensive end Cameron Jordan. Seven of those hits were in the first half, and three came on consecutive plays, with the third forcing a wobbly throw that was intercepted and returned to the Patriots’ 9-yard line.

INTERCEPTED! ?@PjWilliams_26 picks it off – ruled down at the Pats 9-yd line #NOvsNE | ?: FOX pic.twitter.com/Zpuyo3KG5I — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 26, 2021

The Patriots again were without starting right tackle Trent Brown, who’s played just seven snaps all season due to a calf injury. Their O-line troubles can’t be solely blamed on any one position, but getting back Brown, who practiced in a limited capacity last week, should help. The Patriots had better hope it does. Because at this rate, Jones won’t make it through the year in one piece.

3. James White’s injury is huge

It’s unclear how long White’s hip injury will sideline him, but he was carted off the field and ruled out within minutes — both ominous signs for the injured player. It’s a gut punch for White, who’d looked like his old self this month, and a giant blow to the Patriots’ offense. Not only did White enter Sunday as New England’s leader in catches and receiving yards, but he also seems to be the only running back in the regular rotation that the team trusts in pass protection.