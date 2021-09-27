Bruins Defense Outlook: State Of Boston’s Situation On Back End

NESN Logo Sign In

The biggest question regarding the Boston Bruins’ defense corps entering the 2021-22 NHL season might be Charlie McAvoy’s bank account.

McAvoy’s development has gone as planned, as he looks poised to anchor the Boston blue line for years. As he approaches the end of his rookie deal, the market is being set across the NHL, and it’s pretty clear he’s one of the next young D-men to get paid in a very big way.

Similar to the Bruins’ forward group entering the season, there doesn’t appear to be a ton of roster space up for grabs. However, it would be slightly disappointing if none of Boston’s up-and-coming blueliners didn’t at least make it a conversation entering the regular season.

Here’s a look at Boston’s defense situation as training camp and the exhibition slate begin in earnest.

The Lineup Regulars

Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo, Matt Grzelcyk, Connor Clifton, Mike Reilly, Derek Forbort

McAvoy, as mentioned, is one of the best in the world at his position. Who skates with him on the top defense pairing certainly is among the true preseason unknowns. The combination with the highest ceiling is McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk. If both are at their best, it’s one of the best pairings in the NHL. However, Bruce Cassidy acknowledged it might be too heavy of an ask for Grzelcyk, which means newcomer Derek Forbort is likely the frontrunner to ride shotgun with McAvoy, at least to start the season. Forbort is a big body at 6-foot-4, although he has pretty solid two-way potential for someone his size. The hope has to be pairing him with an elite player like McAvoy can really unlock the talent that made him a first-round pick in 2010.

It will be interesting to see what Mike Reilly can do with a full season in the Boston system. He was fantastic upon being acquired from Ottawa at the trade deadline before seemingly hitting a wall down the stretch and into the playoffs. Pairing him with Brandon Carlo gives the B’s a solid duo that should perform well in each end, while the Grzelcyk-Connor Clifton rounds out the group with, again, plenty of potential.