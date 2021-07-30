Kyle Schwarber Trade: Red Sox Land Slugger In Deal With Nationals

NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (11:18 P.M. ET): It’s official: The Red Sox on Thursday landed Kyle Schwarber in a trade with the Nationals.

Boston sent pitching prospect Aldo Ramirez to Washington and designated Brandon Workman for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Boston on Thursday night acquired Kyle Schwarber in a trade with the Nationals, according to multiple reports. The Red Sox will send right-handed pitching prospect Aldo Ramirez to Washington.

Schwarber had 25 home runs in 72 games this season before suffering a hamstring injury in early July. Primarily an outfielder, the former Chicago Cub has appeared at first base just once during his big league career.

Schwarber’s contract includes an $11.5 million mutual option (with a $3 million buyout), meaning either he or the Red Sox could opt-out of the deal during the offseason.