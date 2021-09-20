Lions-Packers Betting Preview: Trends, Props Pick For ‘Monday Night Football’

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s not often you see an NFL team lose by 35 one week and then come back the next week as two-touchdown favorites.

That’s what we’ve got Monday night when the Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions in an NFC North primetime showdown at Lambeau Field.

Here’s a quick betting preview for “Monday Night Football” between the Lions and Packers. All lines are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Detroit Lions at (-12) Green Bay Packers

Total: 49

BETTING TRENDS

One might think the Packers have had their way with the Lions in recent years, and they have won six of the last 10 meetings. However, Detroit has been able to cover in seven of those games with the Over hitting in six. In fact, the Lions covered seven of the last eight with their NFC North rivals.

The Packers definitely have struggled to cover big numbers, too. Green Bay is just 2-7 against the spread in its last nine games as double-digit favorites and actually lost two of those games outright — both at home and with one of the defeats coming at the hands of Detroit in 2015. The Lions nipped the Packers 18-16 on Nov. 15, 2015, when Green Bay closed as a 10.5-point home favorite. That was the last time the Lions won outright as dogs of 10 or more, although they’re 4-4 ATS as double-digit dogs since October 2010.

PROPS

First-half line, total

Packers -7, 24.5