NFL Player-Turned Analyst Gushes About Mac Jones During Film Review

A closer look at the debut performance from Mac Jones confirms what seemed obvious Sunday afternoon: The rookie quarterback was really good in his first start with the New England Patriots.

That’s what we took away from our initial film review of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Miami Dolphins. Brian Baldinger, a former NFL offensive lineman who now works as an analyst for multiple networks, was similarly impressed by Jones’ debut.

Watch Baldinger break down over six minutes of Jones film in the videos below:

.@patriots @MacJones_10 and an in depth look at his wk 1 performance. What an incredible skill set with nary a mistake to be found v @MiamiDolphins defense that does as much as anyone. He was simply; Impressive. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/R5QX40h4Yx — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 15, 2021

.@Patriots @MacJones_10 anybody who knows Mac; help me out here. Does anything faze this kid? He just blinks and moves on @AlabamaFTBL #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/lmnmdGAjGN — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 15, 2021

As Baldinger mentioned, Jones’ toughness was something that was on full display during his debut. So, too, was the Alabama product’s communication and leadership.

However, he and the Patriots will need to put forth an all-around better performance Sunday afternoon if they’re going to beat the New York Jets.