How Mac Jones Immediately Turned Page To Jets After Patriots Loss

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones likes to take a day to process each game before moving on to the next.

But after the Miami Dolphins handed him his first loss in nearly two years, the New England Patriots’ rookie quarterback couldn’t resist sneaking a quick peek at his upcoming opponent.

Jones said he pulled up film of the New York Jets within hours of Sunday’s 17-16 loss to the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

“I usually wait for a little bit of time,” he said Wednesday. “It just depends. But sometimes when we lose, I always look ahead just to get a sneak peek of what we want to look at. It just depends on the game, but definitely early this week for sure.”

Processing a loss is an unfamiliar experience for Jones, who went 12-1 as a high school senior and then spent the last four seasons at college football powerhouse Alabama. The Crimson Tide racked up 51 wins with just four losses during Jones’ time there, including an 18-1 mark in games Jones started.

With Bama going undefeated en route to a national title last season, Jones’ most recent loss before Sunday came on Nov. 30, 2019 — a 48-45 defeat in the annual Iron Bowl against Auburn.

“It’s not fun to lose, so just learning from what we could have done better is the only thing you can do, really,” Jones said. “You can sit there and feel bad for yourself for a little bit because you’re human and that’s what you’re supposed to do, or you’re in the wrong profession, but you’ve just got to move on.