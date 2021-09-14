Mac Jones Impressed Josh McDaniels In This Specific Area During Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

You’d be hard-pressed to find a bad word said about Mac Jones this week.

The Patriots rookie quarterback was awfully impressive in his NFL debut, throwing for 281 yards and one touchdown in New England’s season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins. Experts, teammates, coaches and executives all have praised the first-round pick for his poise, toughness, leadership and ability.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels echoed those sentiments Tuesday afternoon while assessing Jones’s performance. However, McDaniels also offered insight into a specific area in which Jones already is excelling.

“His communication I thought was clear. It was consistent. He was loud,” McDaniels told reporters. “I always tell rookies or young players, if you’re not 100% sure, it’s not OK to be quiet. I’d rather them be loud and wrong than silent. Then nobody knows what’s going on.

“He’s always done a good job in that regard and I would expect he continues to do so.”

Of course, Jones was not perfect in his debut. He left some plays on the field, threw a couple bad balls and his first dropback was a disaster. He, like any rookie quarterback, has much he needs to improve.

And McDaniels expects him to do just that.