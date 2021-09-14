NFL Execs Have Rave Reviews Of Mac Jones’ Performance In Week 1

NESN Logo Sign In

Not only did Mac Jones look like the real deal to the layman, insiders saw it that way as well.

Two NFL executives praised the performance the New England Patriots quarterback delivered in his first professional start. Jones completed 29 of 39 passes for 281 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions Sunday in the Patriots’ 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins. His performance impressed Patriots teammates and fans as well as NFL executives, who spoke with ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Monday.

“I saw a quarterback that was instinctive, good awareness,” an NFC executive told Fowler. “Probably needs to speed up his play a little bit, but that will happen for him. He sees it very quickly for a young player.”

“He won the (starting-quarterback) job (over Cam Newton) because he makes the right reads, and I thought that showed,” an NFL personnel man added.

Jones will look to keep the hype train rolling and earn his first NFL win Sunday when the Patriots visit the New York Jets.