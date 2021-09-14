Patriots Coach Has Harsh Review Of Damien Harris’s Costly Fumble

Harris was fighting for extra yardage on first-and-10 from the 11-yard line when Howard ripped the ball out of his grasp. With the Patriots already well into field-goal range and trailing by just one point, Fears said the third-year back needs to be more congnizant of the game situation.

“He was trying to make a play, trying to make a play, but somewhere along the lines, you’ve got to remember the situation that we’re in,” the longtime Patriots assistant said. “We’ve got a chance to take the lead. … The journey was over. We didn’t need much more. He wasn’t fighting for a first down. The journey was over. Protect the ball with both arms, get what you can get and let’s go down. The journey’s over.

“We’d gotten what we needed there. Just going to eat some clock and play the game. I’ll take the hit on that one. We were moving the ball, he was on the field, and I didn’t get a chance to give him any extra help on that one.”

Harris was on the sideline for the previous two plays after carrying on three consecutive snaps and appearing winded. His fumble came on his 25th and final touch of the game, a new career high for the 2019 third-round draft pick.

After the game, Harris was adamant that he would not let his costly error “define” his season.

“I feel confident that Damien is going to step up to the plate on this,” Fears said. “I really do. We have not had a problem with him. I think we’ll be all right. I really do.”

Harris wasn’t the only Patriots back who put the ball on the ground against Miami. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson also lost a fumble — and drew Fears’ displeasure by not fighting hard enough to recover it.

It was a rough NFL debut for the preseason standout, who also had a pass protection breakdown that led to a low hit on quarterback Mac Jones.