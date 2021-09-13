Patriots Takeaways: Six Things We Learned In Week 1 Loss To Dolphins

The poise, toughness and command that teammates have been raving about for weeks all were on display in this opener, even in a losing effort. The Patriots found themselves a good one.

2. There now are a lot more questions about New England’s O-line

Yes, Jones’ ability to handle pressure was impressive. But he faced far too much of it. By our count, the rookie QB faced pressure on at least 18 of his dropbacks, raising concerns about a New England offensive line that was expected to be one of the NFL’s best this season.

We saw very little of the Patriots’ preferred starting five, though, and that surely contributed to some of these breakdowns. Right tackle Trent Brown exited the game after just one series with a calf injury and did not return. Second-year pro Justin Herron replaced him but was benched late in the third quarter in favor of Yasir Durant, who’d been with the team for less than two weeks.

The severity of Brown’s injury was unclear as of Sunday night, and it’s unclear how the Patriots would replace him if he misses time. Yodny Cajuste, who was inactive against Miami after being limited in practice with a hamstring injury, is another backup option. The Patriots also could shift Mike Onwenu back to right tackle from left guard, but he took few, if any, reps there during training camp.

It’s also worth noting that Jones blamed himself for some of the shots he took, saying he should have released the ball sooner.

3. It might be a while before we see Rhamondre Stevenson again

Young running backs are required to do two things above all else: protect the football and protect their quarterback when asked to. Stevenson did neither in his regular-season NFL debut. He lost a fumble on one of his two touches and got steamrolled by former Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts in pass protection, resulting in a big hit on Jones.

Roberts was flagged for roughing the passer on the play, and the Patriots scored their lone touchdown shortly thereafter, but that won’t excuse Stevenson’s error in the eyes of head coach Bill Belichick and position coach Ivan Fears. We could see running back J.J. Taylor, who sat out Sunday’s game as a healthy scratch, slot back into the lineup in Stevenson’s place next Sunday against the New York Jets.

Lead back Damien Harris rushed for a game-high 100 yards on 23 carries, but he also lost a fumble — an especially costly one that snuffed out what looked like a go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter — and had some pass pro miscues.