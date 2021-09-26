Patriots Notes: Why Saints Loss Was Day To Forget For Jonnu Smith

Jones backed the former Tennessee Titan during his postgame news conference.

“I think Jonnu has done everything right,” the rookie quarterback said. “He’s out there running, he’s out there blocking, doing what he’s supposed to do. Me and him, we’re not always going to have perfect days. Nobody is. I think it’s more about just getting that connection in practice and the timing. That comes with reps. We’ve kind of been together for a few weeks now, and we’ve just got to keep growing and turn the page on some of the bad things we did but also learn from them.”

Smith, who has just three first downs on 10 catches thus far, did not take a single game snap with Jones during the preseason, playing only with Cam Newton. Nor did Henry, who missed the entire exhibition slate with a shoulder injury.

Henry caught five of his six targets Sunday but finished with a modest 36 receiving yards. He also committed a costly penalty, jumping offsides on fourth-and-1 just outside the New Orleans red zone. The Patriots, who have been the NFL’s worst red-zone team through three games, settled for a Nick Folk field goal after Henry’s infraction.

“I wasn’t locked in,” the tight end said after the game. “I wasn’t locked in enough to the cadence and what we were trying to do, and that’s on me. We had a chance to score a touchdown going into the half, which could have been big for us. That’s just bad ball by me. … The pre-snap penalties is focus. You’ve got to be locked in, and I wasn’t locked in enough. I was paying attention to other stuff, and I shouldn’t have.”

Henry said he isn’t disappointed with his lack of passing-game production thus far.

“We’re trying to do our job in whatever they ask us to do,” he said. “It’s not all about always just catching the ball and making plays down the field. It’s jam protection and helping out the O-line, sometimes in full pass pro, blocking in the run game. There’s so much more to our job (than catching passes) that we’ve got to do, and we’ve got to do that better, obviously. We’re not doing it at a good enough clip for us to win games here. …

“I’m just going to do my job, and if the ball comes, the ball comes. I’ve got to win my routes when those opportunities come and make plays when those opportunities come, and I’m just going to continue to strive and get better and attack this week head-on. We got punched in the mouth a little bit today, so we’ve got to keep our head up and learn from this fast, because there’s a lot of football ahead of us.”