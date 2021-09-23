Nick Foligno Roasted By Brother For Choosing Bruins Over Wild

NESN Logo Sign In

When Nick Foligno signed with the Boston Bruins back in July, he cited a recruiting call from Patrice Bergeron as one of the things that sealed the deal for him.

Know who else gave Foligno a recruiting call? His brother.

Foligno inked a two-year deal with the Bruins on the opening day of free agency. There was some interest around the league, and many thought there was a chance he’d join his brother, Marcus, with the upstart Wild.

But he spurned Minnesota, electing instead to be swayed by Bergeron’s pitch and sign with the Bruins.

That might make for some awkwardness at the holidays.

Marcus Foligno said it apparently carried more weight for Nick Foligno to get a recruiting phone call from #bruins captain Patrice Bergeron this summer ?than his brother.? ? — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) September 23, 2021

Marcus seemed to be obviously joking, but it is pretty wild that Bergeron had that much pull — even if the decision for Nick to sign with Boston was the result of myriad factors.