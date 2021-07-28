Nick Foligno Expresses Excitement To Join Bruins In Free Agency

'Can't wait Bruins Fans!!!'

by

Nick Foligno is excited to come play for Bruins fans.

Boston on Wednesday signed the forward to a two-year contract worth $3.8 million per season.

He was among six new players the Bruins signed as NHL free agency started, a surprising move with their established surplus of left wingers that suggests Boston could be looking to make a few more moves.

A longtime captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets prior to a shaky mid-season transition to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Foligno shared how hyped he was to come to Boston after the team announced the signing on Twitter.

“Can’t wait Bruins Fans!!! Let’s Go!!!” he said.

The 14-year veteran will add a great presence to the locker room.

