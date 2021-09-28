How Tom Brady Is Approaching First Game In New England As Visitor

TB12's focus is laser-sharp

by

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the road this weekend, but it won’t be an ordinary business trip for Tom Brady.

Sunday night will mark Brady’s first game at Gillette Stadium as a visiting player. It also will be the star quarterback’s first career matchup against the New England Patriots, with whom he played the first 20 seasons of his NFL tenure.

Returning to a place you called home for an extended time — let alone two decades — can be emotional for any athlete in any team sport. But Brady isn’t most athletes.

“I’m not going to necessarily reminisce,” Brady said Monday on the “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” podcast, as transcribed by NFL.com. “I don’t think this is the moment for that. I’ll have plenty of opportunities to reminisce about my football career — none of it, none of which I really care to do right now because I’m so much in the moment. I’m not going to be thinking about 20 years of history. I’m going to be thinking about one night of football, a Sunday night game coming off a really tough loss.”

The Patriots, too, are coming off a tough loss, and a 1-3 start to the season could put New England in a very dangerous spot. As such, something will have to give when the Bucs and the Pats meet in prime time.

More NFL:

Former NFL QB Believes Mac Jones Looks ‘Uncomfortable’ For Patriots
Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort, Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty
Previous Article

One Big Reason Why Derek Forbort-Charlie McAvoy Pairing Might Work For Bruins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Next Article

Tom Brady Opens Up On Bill Belichick Relationship As Patriots-Bucs Nears

Picked For You

Related