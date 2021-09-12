Patriots Inactives Reaction: Jalen Mills, Nelson Agholor Both Up Vs. Miami

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The following New England Patriots players will be inactive for Sunday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins:

OLB Ronnie Perkins

RB J.J. Taylor

TE Devin Asiasi

OT Yodny Cajuste

CB Shaun Wade

K Quinn Nordin

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor and defensive back Jalen Mills both are active after being listed as questionable with ankle injuries. Both are expected to start Sunday, with Mills filling the outside cornerback spot typically occupied by the injured Stephon Gilmore.

Wade was considered a dark-horse starting candidate had Mills been unable to go. He garnered high praise from veteran safety Adrian Phillips this week but still is new to the Patriots’ system after arriving via trade less than three weeks ago.

Nick Folk, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, gets the nod at kicker over undrafted rookie Nordin, who showed promise in the preseason but made just 10 of his 15 kicks.

Taylor is the odd man out in the Patriots’ deep running back room, sitting out as a healthy scratch after leading all NFL rushers in yards per carry during the preseason (7.8). Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson will be the top reserve behind lead back Damien Harris and sub back James White, with Brandon Bolden expected to play mostly on special teams.

The Patriots are opting to roll with just two tight ends, plus fullback Jakob Johnson. Asiasi was unlikely to see much playing time behind marquee free agent additions Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, neither of whom were listed on the injury report this week.